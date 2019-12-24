ГрадътНовини

Вулгарни стикери загрозиха Дондуковата градина по Коледа

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 18:25ч, вторник, 24 декември, 2019
55 168 Преди по-малко от минута

Лепенките са с грозни намеци към мигранти, мюсюлмани и цветнокожи

Стикери с обидни и расистки призиви към мюсюлмани и цветнокожи се появиха в Дондуковата градина в навечерието на Коледа. С вулгарни призиви и карикатури, свързани с убийства на етническа основа, картинките са облепени по някои от стълбовете в парка.

Лепенките са поставени до такива на националистическата организация „Бял Фронт“. Организацията има ясна анти-мигрантска насоченост и против толерантното отношение към различните сексуалности.

 

Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

