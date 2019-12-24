Лепенките са с грозни намеци към мигранти, мюсюлмани и цветнокожи
Стикери с обидни и расистки призиви към мюсюлмани и цветнокожи се появиха в Дондуковата градина в навечерието на Коледа. С вулгарни призиви и карикатури, свързани с убийства на етническа основа, картинките са облепени по някои от стълбовете в парка.
Лепенките са поставени до такива на националистическата организация „Бял Фронт“. Организацията има ясна анти-мигрантска насоченост и против толерантното отношение към различните сексуалности.
26 коментари
Very nice blog post. I definitely love this site.
Continue the good work!
Feel free to surf to my homepage: سعر الذهب اليوم
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
my website سعر الذهب اليوم
Hi there, of course this post is really pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it
concerning blogging. thanks.
Stop by my web-site – سعر الذهب اليوم
I think that everything said was actually very logical.
But, think about this, suppose you added
a little content? I am not suggesting your information is not solid, but what if you added a post title that makes people want more?
I mean Вулгарни стикери загрозиха Дондуковата градина
по Коледа – Под Тепето – Новини Пловдив is kinda boring.
You should glance at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create news headlines
to get people to open the links. You might add a related video or a related picture or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve written. In my opinion, it
might bring your posts a little livelier.
my web page: سعر الذهب اليوم في كندا