Вулгарни стикери загрозиха Дондуковата градина по Коледа

Лепенките са с грозни намеци към мигранти, мюсюлмани и цветнокожи

Стикери с обидни и расистки призиви към мюсюлмани и цветнокожи се появиха в Дондуковата градина в навечерието на Коледа. С вулгарни призиви и карикатури, свързани с убийства на етническа основа, картинките са облепени по някои от стълбовете в парка.

Лепенките са поставени до такива на националистическата организация „Бял Фронт“. Организацията има ясна анти-мигрантска насоченост и против толерантното отношение към различните сексуалности.

 

