Лепенките са с грозни намеци към мигранти, мюсюлмани и цветнокожи
Стикери с обидни и расистки призиви към мюсюлмани и цветнокожи се появиха в Дондуковата градина в навечерието на Коледа. С вулгарни призиви и карикатури, свързани с убийства на етническа основа, картинките са облепени по някои от стълбовете в парка.
Лепенките са поставени до такива на националистическата организация „Бял Фронт“. Организацията има ясна анти-мигрантска насоченост и против толерантното отношение към различните сексуалности.
1 059 коментари
п»їActually, I found a great article regarding buying affordable antibiotics. It explains CDSCO regulations for ED medication. If you are looking for cheaper alternatives, visit this link: п»їkisawyer.us.com. It helped me.
Just wanted to share, an official guide on Mexican Pharmacy safety. It breaks down the best shipping methods for antibiotics. Source: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# farmacia mexicana en linea.
п»їRecently, I found a great report regarding ordering meds from India. It details the manufacturing standards for ED medication. In case you need cheaper alternatives, go here: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# indianpharmacy com. Might be useful.
Sharing, an important overview on buying meds safely. It explains the best shipping methods for antibiotics. Link: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# mexican pharmacy that ships to the us.
п»їJust now, I stumbled upon a useful page concerning Indian Pharmacy exports. It covers how to save money when buying antibiotics. In case you need factory prices, read this: п»їOnline medicine order. Good info.
п»їJust now, I discovered an informative report regarding Indian Pharmacy exports. It explains how to save money for generic meds. In case you need reliable shipping to USA, take a look: п»їonline shopping pharmacy india. Hope it helps.
п»їTo be honest, I stumbled upon a useful page about generic pills from India. It covers how to save money when buying antibiotics. If you are looking for Trusted Indian sources, read this: п»їfollow. Hope it helps.