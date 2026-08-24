Заглушителят в „Драгалевци“ е бил поставен на джип

Заглушителят открит в столичния квартал „Драгалевци“ е бил поставен на джип, ясен е собственикът му и този на имота там, съобщава БТА. До края на деня очаквам МВР и службите да излязат с повече информация по този въпрос. Това съобщи премиерът Румен Радев на пресконференция в Минситерския съвет за представяне на раздел „Правосъдие“ от Програмата за управление на Република България 2026 г. – 2030 г.
Независимо дали и как е открито устройството, независимо дали и как то е смущавало въздушния трафик и различни електронни системи на територията на София, има един безспорен факт – ако до неотдавна полицията и службите пазеха тези хора, сега стават ясни техните имена, заяви премиерът.
Вие представяте ли си по времето на Пеевски и Борисов, по времето на сглобките, МВР и ДАНС да влязат в именията на Ами, да стигнат чак до подземията, да претърсят абсолютно всичко, да изземат електронни устройства и оттам дори и в къщи в Капитан Андреево, коментира Радев. По думите му до неотдавна тези хора и българската политическа класа са били едно цяло, защото полицията е стояла отпред да ги пази. Полицията и службите не са си и помислили, че могат да влязат, да претърсят, да обискират, да задържат. Сега държавата го прави и ще продължи да го прави, посочи премиерът.
Той призова гражданите при случаи на кортежи по пътищата, при случаи на демонстрации с охрана по заведения, да се обаждат на 112, защото МВР са в готовност да реагират. Няма да допуснем мутренските времена все още да съществуват в България, защото те в последните години се възродиха, заяви министър-председателят.
Един коментар
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