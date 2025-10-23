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Росен Желязков: Бюджетът ще бъде изпратен към Брюксел до дни

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 12:16ч, четвъртък, 23 октомври, 2025
5 142 Преди по-малко от минута
European commission official building entry

Проектът на държавния бюджет ще бъде изпратен в Брюксел в следващите дни, съобщи премиерът Росен Желязков. Той обясни, че ако това не се направи до 24 октомври, Европейската комисия ще изчисли прогнозите си на базата на действащото законодателство, без предвидените нови политики.

Финансовият министър Теменужка Петкова допълни, че проектът ще бъде внесен в Народното събрание до края на месеца.

Тагове
Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 12:16ч, четвъртък, 23 октомври, 2025
5 142 Преди по-малко от минута
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Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

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