Проектът на държавния бюджет ще бъде изпратен в Брюксел в следващите дни, съобщи премиерът Росен Желязков. Той обясни, че ако това не се направи до 24 октомври, Европейската комисия ще изчисли прогнозите си на базата на действащото законодателство, без предвидените нови политики.
Финансовият министър Теменужка Петкова допълни, че проектът ще бъде внесен в Народното събрание до края на месеца.
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KPV and BPC-157 emerge as the forefront contenders in using
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Going back to 1997, the significance of a-MSH
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This energetic bioregulator fragment from α melanocyte stimulating hormone α msh
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KPV Ultra is a peppermint-flavored oral spray containing 500
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References:
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Никакъв лифт на Бунарджика.
Само ДЮМБЕЛИ, ТУЛУПИ които ги мързел да ходят са способни на такава глупава идея.