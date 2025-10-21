НСИ: Българите в трудоспособна възраст са 3 765 000 души

Населението в трудоспособна възраст към 31 декември 2024 г. е 3 765 000 души, или 58,5% от населението на страната. Мъжете са 1 970 000, а жените – 1 795 000, съобщава БНР.
Това съобщи заместник-председателят на Националния статистически институт (НСИ) Свилен Колев по време на конференцията „Европа е с мен“. Събитието беше организирано от Програма „Развитие на човешките ресурси“ към Министерството на труда и социалната политика.
Към края на 2024 г. над трудоспособна възраст са 1 701 000 души (26,4%). Под трудоспособна възраст са 971 000 души, което е 15,1% от населението на България, информира още Колев.
Населението в края на 2024 г. в България е 6 437 360 души. В сравнение с 2023 г. населението намалява с 8121 души, или с 0,13%, сочат данните на НСИ. Отчита се намаление с 2 512 500 души в сравнение с 1985 г., каза Колев.
В края на 2024 г. хора на и над 65 г. са 1 544 245 (24%) от населението на страната. Във възрастовата група от 15 до 64 г. са 3 991 272 души. Това е 62% от населението на страната. Към 31 декември 2024 г. децата до 15 г. са 901 843, или 14% от общия брой на българите.
Икономически неактивните българи на възраст 15-64 г. през второто тримесечие на 2025 г. са 1042,1 хил. души, от които 456,1 хил. мъже и 585,9 хил. жени. Обезкуражените на възраст 15-64 г. са 15,5 хил., или 1,5% от икономически неактивните лица, сочат още данните на НСИ, представени по време на форума.
В България безработицата е една от най-ниските в Европейския съюз, като към август 2025 г. е 3,6%, съобщи още зам.-председателят на НСИ. Отчита се, че у нас младежката безработица е по-голяма – около 15%, докато в Европа е 14%.
Сред препоръките на НСИ за повишаване на заетостта са политики и програми, насочени към жени в отпуск за отглеждане на дете с оглед поддържане на ниво на квалификация за периода извън активното участие в пазара на труда. Друга препоръка е осигуряване на стимули за завръщане на българи от чужбина. Кампании за запознаване на неактивните лица с трудови и осигурителни права и съответните им ползи – това е друга мярка, посочена от Свилен Колев.
Снимката е илюстративна
4 коментари
To be honest, I had to find antibiotics quickly and found this amazing site. You can purchase generics online legally. If you have strep throat, this is the best place. Fast shipping available. More info: Antibiotics Express Store. Get well soon.
india online pharmacy: india pharmacy – india pharmacy
And continued stress on the guts can ultimately lead to cardiac arrhythmia,
stroke, and coronary heart assault. They can also cause a brief
lived rise in blood pressure and an increase in LDL („bad“) levels of cholesterol while HDL („good“) levels of cholesterol lower.
This can place folks at an increased danger of coronary artery illness and a life threatening irregular
coronary heart rate. For example, when androgenic-anabolic steroids are misused or taken in giant
doses, they’ll have an result on the guts structurally
and functionally. Notably, taking testosterone or other anabolic steroids during being pregnant
can result in irregular fetal growth of the reproductive system, notably among feminine infants 2.
Anabolic steroids are a kind of treatment that mimics the results of testosterone within the physique.
They are often used illegally to improve athletic efficiency or physique and
may be extraordinarily harmful to users’ well being.
It was not until the 1950’s, nevertheless, that athletes started to discover that AAS may greatly increase their muscularity.
Nonetheless, all through the 1960’s and even into the 1970’s, AAS use was confined
largely to the elite levels of sport.
They may additionally be imported or exported so long as this is carried out in particular person. This means
they can’t be posted or delivered by a courier or freight service.
Nevertheless, it’s unlawful to own, import or export anabolic steroids if it’s believed
you are supplying or promoting them. This signifies that
supplying someone else, even your mates, can get you as much as 14
years in jail, a vast nice or each. Untimely death
might trigger research to underestimate the effects of AAS in cross-sectional samples of aging
males, as a outcome of useless people would after all have exited the available study inhabitants.
This estimate could be even larger – properly over one million – if we have been to extrapolate from the higher
figures generated by nameless surveys of American highschool college students
in the 1980’s (Buckley et al., 1988; Johnson et al., 1989; Johnston et al., 2006).
This cohort of aging AAS users is the primary of its type – the leading wave of a new epidemiologic phenomenon. Though many of these
older males have discontinued AAS use, and evolving literature suggests that they might be susceptible to a range of psychiatric and medical results that will persist long after final
AAS publicity. These are briefly summarized in Table 1;
we review the related literature within the following
sections. Most individuals with present or past AAS use are younger men (Brower, 2002; Kutscher et al., 2002; Pope and Brower, 2005), however
some – especially those who first started AAS
in the Nineteen Eighties – are actually reaching middle age.
Now, quick forward a quantity of hours, and abruptly you’re a ticking time bomb of rage, able to explode at the slightest provocation.
These are the unsung heroes of the medical world, battling
inflammation and autoimmune disorders with gusto. But don’t be fooled by their therapeutic facade;
they too can play tips in your thoughts. According to the
Endocrinology Society, it may be prudent to keep away from testosterone therapy in men who’ve experienced a myocardial infarction or stroke inside
the past six months [40, 41]. It is essential to
notice that the distinction between androgenic and poisonous results is not all the time clear-cut, as some results may have overlapping traits.
Moreover, the severity and prevalence of these results can differ
among people depending on factors such as dosage, period of use, and particular person susceptibility.
Steroids are categorized as Schedule III substances beneath the Managed
Substances Act.
If you reply nicely, the option to extend to 50mcg could be thought-about,
and advantages will undoubtedly improve – as will attainable side effects.
A 50 to 100mg per week is suitable for many females to get pleasure from the advantages while decreasing the negatives to a minimal or non-existent level.
A cycle of 6 weeks at a bare minimum is required to get essentially the most from
Equipoise because of its slow-acting nature. But you should use this steroid
as much as weeks at low doses – maintain look ahead
to these virilizing signs over that length of time, significantly if you’re taking a dosage on the larger finish of the range above.
Due to the negative suggestions system, the discharge
of LH and FSH decline, leading to a lower in estrogens and progesterone.
Testosterone occurs naturally in women and men of all ages, although
the levels in ladies are usually much decrease. The abnormally high ranges of
testosterone and comparable hormones that occur
in people using anabolic steroids can result in a
wide range of unwanted side effects, notably among
these using the medication illicitly 2.
Frontloading Testosterone Enanthate can get your
blood plasma levels up to 500mg much quicker. This includes taking
a double dose of 1000mg on the primary day (or whatever might be double the amount of
your chosen regular dosage). By this time, there will
be about 500mg of the primary dose in circulation, getting you again to 1000mg.
Athletes also have to know that many anabolic steroids bought illegally and
online are counterfeit and contain doubtlessly poisonous additives.
There is not any query that anabolic steroids carry therapeutic advantages
for patients with HIV, liver disease, renal failure, some malignancies, symptomatic hypogonadism, and burns.
But right now, the most important drawback with these brokers
is misuse.[34] Despite legislation to restrict the empirical prescription and allotting
of these agents, these drugs continue to be
misused by many individuals, particularly athletes.
References:
Anadrol training routine
deca injection bodybuilding
References:
https://git.slegeir.com/elinortallis43