КЗК започва анализ на търговията с лекарствени продукти

Комисията за защита на конкуренцията (КЗК) започва секторен анализ на пазарите на търговия на едро и дребно с лекарствени продукти, съобщи антимонополният орган, предава БНР.
Проучването ще се фокусира върху структурата и условията, при които функционират пазарите по веригата на доставка на лекарствени продукти, поведението на участниците в лекарствоснабдителния процес, както и причините за наблюдавания от началото на годината недостиг и липси на лекарствени продукти в страната.
Недостигът на лекарства е проблем с висока обществена значимост и в своята практика Комисията установи, че възможните причини са свързани с производствени проблеми, водещи до забавяне или прекъсване на производството, недостиг на суровини, увеличено търсене и употреба на определени лекарства и проблеми с дистрибуцията, възможностите за паралелен износ, ценова регулация и други. В допълнение, от публично достъпни данни на Европейската комисия и Организацията за икономическо сътрудничество и развитие е видно, че през 2024 г. преките плащания на пациентите за здравни услуги са един от основните фактори за високите разходи за здравеопазване в България, които се изчисляват на 34 на сто от дохода на домакинствата, докато средната стойност в Европейския съюз е 14,5%, което допълнително повишава обществената чувствителност към достъпността и цените на лекарствата, посочват от КЗК.
В секторния анализ ще бъдат разгледани по-задълбочено и други съмнения за проблеми във фармацевтичния пазар, като например неравно третиране на аптеките от страна на търговците на едро и паралелна търговия със забранени за износ лекарствени продукти.
Секторният анализ ще проследи доколко евентуални проблеми във фармацевтичния сектор са повлияни от обективни обстоятелства или са следствие от изкривяване на пазарната среда, посредством прилагане на евентуални антиконкурентни практики, които могат да доведат до реално нарушаване на конкуренцията и на правата на потребителите, отбелязват от Комисията.
Ако в рамките на секторния анализ на пазара на лекарствени продукти бъдат установени факти, които отговарят на елементите на нарушения като нелоялни търговски практики, злоупотреба с господстващо положение или забранени споразумения, Комисията ще се самосезира и ще образува съответните производства за тяхното установяване.
