Arsenal of Art представя известният илюстратор Борис Стоилов   

Изложба с рисунки под наслов „Concerto Movimento“ на известния български художник и илюстратор Борис Стоилов представя бутиковата галерия в кв. Капана Arsenal of Art.
Гостите на откриването, което ще се състои на 8 август 2024 г., от 18 часа на ул. „Магура“ № 4, ще могат да се насладят на подбрани фантастични рисунки и лична среща с твореца.
Борис Стоилов е роден в Пловдив през 1962 г. Завършил е Националната гимназия за сценични и екранни изкуства – Пловдив (Сценични кадри), а през 1989 г. се дипломира със специалност „Графика“ в Националната художествена академия в София.
Негови творби са участвали в много национални и международни изложби. От 1990 г. насочва интересите си към приложната графика – печатна реклама, дизайн и оформление на книги. Работи с едни от най-големите български издателства – „Христо Г. Данов“, „Хермес“ и с чуждестранните : „Edition les Intouchables“ – Монреал, Канада, Editions Michel Quintin-Waterloo (Quebec) Canada, Steaua Nordolui – Румъния, Издателство „Eduard“ – Румъния.
Голяма част от работата му през годините е посветена на книгите за деца (към 500 заглавия). Издадени са в няколко много популярни серии: „Златно перо“, „Имало едно време“; „Вечните български приказки“, „Приказки от 1001 нощ“, „Майстори на приказката“ и др. С книгите за деца е свързана и работата му за няколко чуждестранни издателства от Европа и Северна Америка. Носител е на престижни български и международни награди за илюстрация. Член е на СБХ. В момента живее и работи в Пловдив.
