АктуалноЖивотНовини

Времето в Пловдив на 14 май 2026 г.

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 07:50ч, четвъртък, 14 май, 2026
3 159 Преди по-малко от минута
пейзаж от пловдив

Слънцето изгрява в 6 ч. и 6 мин. и залязва в 20 ч. и 41 мин. Продължителност на деня: 14 ч. и 35 мин. Атмосферното налягане ще се понижи и ще е по-ниско от средното за месеца.

Минималните температури ще са между 5° и 10° С.

В четвъртък преди обяд ще бъде предимно слънчево. След обяд ще се развива купеста облачност. Ще духа слаб вятър от изток-североизток. Максималните температури ще бъдат между 17° и 21° С.

снимка: Тони Иванов

Тагове
Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 07:50ч, четвъртък, 14 май, 2026
3 159 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

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