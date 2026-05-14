Времето в Пловдив на 14 май 2026 г.

Слънцето изгрява в 6 ч. и 6 мин. и залязва в 20 ч. и 41 мин. Продължителност на деня: 14 ч. и 35 мин. Атмосферното налягане ще се понижи и ще е по-ниско от средното за месеца.
Минималните температури ще са между 5° и 10° С.
В четвъртък преди обяд ще бъде предимно слънчево. След обяд ще се развива купеста облачност. Ще духа слаб вятър от изток-североизток. Максималните температури ще бъдат между 17° и 21° С.
снимка: Тони Иванов
3 коментари
The forecast for Plovdiv on May 14, 2026 looks nice—sunny morning, some puffy clouds later, and a light breeze from the east‑northeast. If you’re unsure whether to head outside, give the yes or no wheel a quick spin for a fun, instant answer.
The forecast for Plovdiv on May 14 looks pretty pleasant—sunny morning with some afternoon clouds and a light breeze. It’s a good reminder to inspect your roof, and a roofing calculator can help you figure out materials quickly.
Sounds like a nice partly sunny day in Plovdiv on May 14, 2026—perfect for a walk before the afternoon clouds roll in. If you’re thinking ahead, a weeks from now tool can help you plan future outings or events with ease.