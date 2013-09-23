Шишо каза и го направи- вдигна челна стойка във Фейс ту Фейс
Художникът стана акробат
на рождения ден на пиано бара, който
отвори след ремонт
Шишо се закани да вдигне
челна стойка на откриването на
самостоятелната си изложба в Червеното
пони. И го направи. Превърна се в
акробат, но не край картините си, а около
рояла в пиано бар Фейс ту Фейс. Иван
Шишков отново бе душата на купона за
рождения ден на нощното заведение, което
отвори врати след основен летен ремонт. Двойният повод стана троен, ако броим и повода на Шишо- новия му вернисаж, който събра очите и на ценители и на критици. Много колеги на Шишксов се забавляваха с
чаша в ръка в бара. Сред тях бяха Станимир
Видев и Графа. По сепаретата уиски
разливаха предимно дамски компании, а
на рояла вреше и кипеше. Гласове пуснаха
и домакинът на партито Симеон Джуров,
и специалният гост- джазменът Петър
Салчев. На празник като на празник- имаше
и шоколадова торта, която пасна идеално
на скоча по масите.
Един коментар
