Актуално

Шишо каза и го направи- вдигна челна стойка във Фейс ту Фейс

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 00:00ч, понеделник, 23 септември, 2013
1 260 1 минута

Художникът стана акробат
на рождения ден на пиано бара, който
отвори след ремонт

Image title
Image title
Шишо се закани да вдигне
челна стойка на откриването на
самостоятелната си изложба в Червеното
пони. И го направи. Превърна се в
акробат, но не край картините си, а около
рояла в пиано бар Фейс ту Фейс. Иван
Шишков отново бе душата на купона за
рождения ден на нощното заведение, което
отвори врати след основен летен ремонт. Двойният повод стана троен, ако броим и повода на Шишо- новия му вернисаж, който събра очите и на ценители и на критици. Много колеги на Шишксов се забавляваха с
чаша в ръка в бара. Сред тях бяха Станимир
Видев и Графа. По сепаретата уиски
разливаха предимно дамски компании, а
на рояла вреше и кипеше. Гласове пуснаха
и домакинът на партито Симеон Джуров,
и специалният гост- джазменът Петър
Салчев. На празник като на празник- имаше
и шоколадова торта, която пасна идеално
на скоча по масите.
Image title
Image title
Image title
Image title
Image title
Image title

Тагове
Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 00:00ч, понеделник, 23 септември, 2013
1 260 1 минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

Един коментар

  1. For example, one animal examine discovered that KPV aided
    within the recovery of animals suffering from a stroke.

    In specific, a quantity of studies have reported
    success in providing KPV before and through ischemia, which is when blood flow is
    lowered to the brain. Despite being relatively new in biohacking, the KPV peptide presents
    some spectacular benefits with mounting analysis to back them.

    Instead of outright suppressing the immune system—which
    can leave the physique vulnerable—KPV helps modulate it.
    It calms the overactive components of the immune response with out shutting down its essential capabilities.
    This balancing act is precisely what researchers and clinicians look for in a sophisticated immunomodulatory agent, representing a model new
    frontier in therapy.
    GHK-Cu and BPC-157 stimulate collagen and elastin, serving to strengthen tissue and reverse signs of getting
    older or injury. GHK-Cu has clinically demonstrated improvements in skin firmness,
    elasticity, and tone. KPV is often administered topically or
    via subcutaneous injections in research settings, with dosing
    protocols tailored to particular analysis goals. In Accordance to the Mayo Clinic, about 80% of adults experience again pain at some point of their lives, and about half of those sufferers will be placed on some type of
    opioid. Whereas that is fine for many within the short time period, it quickly starts to trigger
    extra harm than good and exposes people to habit.

    All The Time seek the advice of with a licensed healthcare provider for personalized guidance and
    proposals tailored to your specific well being situation. Can’t Weight (DNF-10®,
    property of Fytexia) is a protein hydrolysate peptide
    blend that acts on meals consumption modulators at the
    hypothalamic and digestive ranges. This blend has
    been proven to help lower caloric intake and cut back body fat mass.
    DSIP (Delta sleep-inducing peptide) is a neuromodulator peptide that has been proven to advertise sleep at low doses.
    DSIP freely crosses the blood-brain barrier and is instantly absorbed from the intestine with out being denatured by enzymes.

    GLOW is a physician-formulated peptide injection combining BPC-157, TB-500, and GHK-Cu to accelerate therapeutic, scale back irritation, and promote radiant pores and skin. Analysis highlights
    KPV’s potential for managing inflammatory skin problems similar to
    psoriasis, eczema, and atopic dermatitis.
    Research constantly report substantial improvements in pores and skin inflammation, barrier integrity, and symptom
    reduction, reinforcing its potential as a robust therapeutic possibility in dermatological follow.

    Multiple medical trial proof reveals KPV’s strong anti-inflammatory affect on crucial mechanisms.

    It exerts anti-inflammation results within the cells and inactivates inflammatory indicators.
    It can enter the cell’s nucleus and immediately inhibit inflammatory signaling molecules.
    The KLOW Peptide Blend is a complicated, synergistic formulation that builds on the successful Glow Mix by including KPV, a peptide recognized for
    its anti-inflammatory properties.
    Given its important antimicrobial properties, KPV is actively researched for managing infections resistant to conventional therapies.
    The medical community must think about promising therapies similar to KPV to alleviate the struggling endured by millions grappling with acute and continual pain. The KPV peptide represents a potential game-changer in the landscape of pain administration. KPV peptide, also referred to as Lys-Pro-Val, is a tripeptide composed of the amino acids lysine (K), proline (P), and valine (V).
    Peptides are brief chains of amino acids that play numerous roles in organic processes, together with cell signaling, protein synthesis, and hormone regulation. Apart From anti-inflammatory properties, KPV possesses antimicrobial properties.
    In a study, antimicrobial results had been confirmed in opposition to deadly pathogens like S.aureus & C.albicans.

    BPC-157 accelerates healing, reduces irritation,
    and helps gut well being, promoting speedy restoration and overall wellness.

    Human skin is naturally prepared with a lot of antimicrobial
    peptides. However, KPV has both anti-inflammatory
    & antimicrobial properties. These can help to forestall bacteria from
    spreading infection in addition to quicken the
    wound therapeutic course of. In fact, many people discover
    their joint pain gets better and irritation goes down with the use of these formulas.
    So, if you’re an athlete, dealing with autoimmune issues, or recovering from an damage, getting a klow peptide therapy is an excellent resolution.
    Principally, peptide bonds are the chemical hyperlinks that join amino acids to
    form peptides.
    This reduces inflammation with out suppressing healing, in contrast to NSAIDs.
    KPV peptide is a short chain of amino acids (Ketoprolyl-valyl-prolyl) that has proven potential as a treatment
    for continual ache and inflammation. By targeting PepT1, the KPV Peptide
    aids within the maintenance of mucosal integrity and enhances general barrier safety towards harmful pathogens and
    toxins.

    References:

    https://i.megapollos.com/@edwinderry0953?page=about

    Отговор

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина