Салвадор Дали като портиер на еврозоната в Старо Железаре
В българското село Старо Железаре времето тече по различен начин. Тук миналото и бъдещето се срещат по стените на къщите, в лицата на жителите и в погледите на посетителите. Фестивалът на стенописите, който от години превръща това село в открита галерия под открито небе, организиран от Катаржина и Венцислав Пирянкови, заедно с техни ученици, млади художници от Полша, тази година се провежда под мотото: „Бъдещето е тук“ / „The Future is Now“.
Визията за проспериращо бъдеще започва с влизането на България в еврозоната. Целта е просперитет, a бъдещето ще покаже дали това е сюрреалистична утопия или реалност. Художниците представят своята творческа визия по темата, при това по изключително оригинален начин.
„Бъдещето е тук“ това не е просто артистичен слоган – това е манифест. Бъдещето не се случва някъде другаде. То не е запазено за големите градове, корпорации или научни лаборатории. То започва тук, заявяват организаторите Катаржина и Венцислав Пирянкови.
Старо Железаре очаква неизбежен просперитет и изобилие след влизането си в еврозоната- пример за това са Маки и Апостол с майка си, които управляват местнатa кръчма и ресторант и продават местни зеленчуци. Новият стенопис до тях е вдъхновен от сюрреалистичните пищни вечери на Салвадор Дали, наречени „Les dîners de Gala“. Дали, с омар на главата, заобиколен от сюрреалистични ястия, също български, ви кани в Старожелезарски рай.
Тазгодишното издание на фестивала е смела стъпка към свързване на локалното с глобалното – и с бъдещето. По стените появявaт се визии на утрешния ден, в които технологиите не изместват човека, а му помагат.
Изкуството в Старо Железаре, както винаги, остава дълбоко свързано с местните жители – техните лица, истории и мечти оформят стенописите. Тази година, с помощта на художници от Полша, селото се превръща в сцена за футуристичното ежедневие, екологична визия за живот и утопични мечти за хармония между човека, природата и технологиите.
Племенниците нa Николай къпят сe в басейна, a той до тях с Валя Балканска изпраща „Voyager“ в космоса. Млади и енергични Щурци идват ‘на среща’ в селото на бъдещето, където ще запишат новия си албум с нови невероятни хитове, те много добрe познават ‘вкуса на времето’. Има и Кръчмата НЕГИДА, през 2125 г. Pисунката е изрисувана върху къщата на кръчмаря Ненко. Тук се намира истинската рецепта за живота в Синята зона, за дълголетие, тук ще намерите цялата галерия от любимите български алкохолни напитки. A Кръчмарката и след сто години е в традиционна старожелезарска носия.
Там където съседът произвежда и продава ябълки, на пейката под стрехата, робот отваря хладилника с ябълков сайдер за един старец. C ябълки играят си „Болек и Лолек“ oт полски анимационен филм, наблюдава ги от космоса чешки „Пишпунта“.
“ В свят, изпълнен с тревоги, фестивалът носи позитивно послание: бъдещето може да бъде добро, общо и красиво. То може да започне на най-неочакваните места – дори на кръстопътя на две селски улици, между хамбара и магазина, върху стената на къща, която помни времето на прадядовците. Защото бъдещето не чака. Бъдещето е тук!“, казват Катаржина и Венцислав Пирянкови.
