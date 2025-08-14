Един от обичаните пловдивски художници – Минчо Панайотов, който през годините е дарявал на града ни красота, цветове и вдъхновение, сега сам има нужда от подкрепа. На 5 и 6 септември 2025 г. той ще открие две свои изложби с благотворителна цел, като всички събрани средства ще бъдат насочени за лечението му.
Първата експозиция – Живопис – ще бъде открита на 5 септември от 18:00 ч. в Галерия „Капана“ (ул. „Райко Даскалов“ №29).
На следващия ден, 6 септември, почитателите на неговото изкуство ще могат да видят изложбата Графика и рисунки в залата на Дружеството на пловдивските художници (бул. „Цар Борис III“ №153).
Приятели и колеги на художника призовават всички, които ценят творчеството му и изкуството като цяло, да се присъединят и да го подкрепят, като закупят негова творба.
Минчо Панайотов е автор с дългогодишен принос към културния живот на Пловдив. Неговите картини и графики са оставили отпечатък в сърцата на много хора – а сега ние имаме шанс да върнем жеста и да му помогнем в този труден момент.
Нека заедно подадем ръка на един талант, за да продължи пътя си – към здравето и към нови творби.
Един коментар
