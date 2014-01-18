Liter Jack: България не харесва музиканти, а иска циркаджии
Пловдивският рапър Liter Jack наруши мълчанието и даде първото си интервю от месеци насам в предаването Plovdiwood по DCTV. Изпълнителят, който изчезна от музикалния небосклон като Насьо, избухна под прожекторите като Liter Jack.
Пловдивчанинът не си поплюва, а напротив – първата му работа беше да призове всички непознати в личния му фейсбук профил да го напуснат. Причината – не можел да смогне да отговаря на съобщенията и получавал ругатни в отговор. Социалната мрежа според него е и в основата феновете да изчезнат от концертите, защото артистите станали прекалено достъпни.
„България не харесва музиканти, а иска циркаджии”, директно отсече Насьо и добави, че повечето хора в момента искали не просто да слушат изпълнителя, но и да са гъсти с него и да му влияят по някакъв начин. „Това е от чалга културата. Много хора са на мнение, че всички сме оркестър и че трябва да поръчват музиката и ти да правиш каквото ти кажат. Аз такива фенове не искам”, предупреди рапърът.
Oсвен че рядко дава интервюта, Liter Jack напоследък е спрял и участията извън града под тепетата. В идните месеци обаче ще трябва да направи изключение, тъй като рапърът записа обща песен с водещия на Plovdiwood Стелиан Димитров, Тодор Гаджалов и Веси Бонева. Парчето се казва „Линията на живота ми” и е част от кампания „Не на дрогата”.
