King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard промениха цвета на Пловдив
Пловдив беше много по-цветен, усмихнат и свободен в последните три дни. Градът бе променен от австралийската сайкъделик рок група King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard и техните многобройни фенове от всички краища на света. Хора от Австралия, Нов Зеландия, САЩ, Великобритания, Германия, Холандия и откъде ли още не превърнаха европейската столица на културата в хипстърски център на Стария континент от в последните няколко денонощия. Те следват любимата си формация навсякъде по време на турнето й, което завърши именно под тепетата. Почитателите на King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard преобразиха града, но и се влюбиха в него.
Три концерта в три поредни вечери, без да бъде повторено нито едно парче. Маломаните преизпълниха Античния и за трите шоута, в които култовата група представи напълно нова програма. Което е тяхна запазена марка- всяко шоу от техния музикален тур е неповторимо заради различните песни и импровизации.
Всичко това се случи благодарение на организаторите на Wrong Fest. Именно те са хората, които докараха тази нова австралийска вълна на световната музикална сцена. И стотиците им верни последователи.
„Рок“ групата набира своята популярност заради многобройните рискове, които поема. Като например безкраен албум, чиято плоча никога не спира да се върти: NONAGON INFINITY (2016); микротонални експерименти: FLYING MICROTONAL BANANA (2017), K.G. (2020), L.W. (2021); 2 краткосвирещи албума, с две песни по 15 минути от всяка страна на плочата, в които музикантите вграждат звука от секундарника на часовник: MADE IN TIMELAND (2022) и LAMINATED DENIM (2022); изцяло електронен албум, в който няма записани нито една китара, хармоника или акустично барабанче – THE SILVER CORD (2023).
