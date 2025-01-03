Какво да правим в Пловдив (03.01–09.01)
Снимка на корицата: Димитра Лефтерова
03 януари
HOLLOW REFLECTION | SNAKEATSNAKE | MANTIS
Тракия Tраш ви кани на вечер с ню уейв, EBM, синтове и доза пънк! За пръв път на пловдивската сцена:
Hollow Reflection – е DIY dark synth проект, основан в Амстердам, който разчупва границите между дарк уейв, синтпънк и EBM.
Snakeatsnake – Соло проект от София, България – смесица между старата школа EBM и индъстриъл с DIY инструменти. Неговите лиринчи теми са амлгама между окултното и технологиите.
Mantis – Alan Bone & Tapwater ще предоставят добре познатото ви траш озвучение след концерта.
Ателието на Мич и Мартина
20:00 часа
04 януари
Аниме Клуб
„Аниме клуб“ има за цел да представи историята на така известния японски жанр.
Клубът събира феновете и тези, които искат да знаят повече за аниме на едно място. Участниците споделят своите истории – какво са гледали за първи път, защо им е харесало и как им е повлияло в живота. Също така по време на срещите на Клуба има интерактивни дейности, целящи сплотяването и опознаването на групата.
Кога? – 4 и 19 януари от 13:00 часа
Къде? – Младежки център Пловдив, зала „Библиотека“
Как да участваш? – регистрация за клуба тук: https://forms.gle/SqxmfmZrtvyhNfoR9
Младежки център Пловдив
13:00 часа
Peril at Bally Club
Тази събота, 4 януари, отбелязваме първата съботна вечер на 2025 година с музика, танци и добро настроение с Peril зад пулта! Не пропускайте да сте част от първото от многото незабравими партита, които ни очакват през новата година!
Bally Club
21:00 часа
KID G На Гости В Петното
Тази събота музикалната селекция ще е от Иван Генев или както го наричат “Kid G“ !
Това ще е неговия дебют в Петното На Роршах!
Стиловете ще са идеални за танцуване, скачане и даване на големи наздравици!
Петното на Роршах
22:00 часа
„The Jazz-Rock Experiment“@Insight jazz club
Джаз-рока, известен още като “Джаз-фюжън”, е жанр, разтърсил музиката през 70-те, получен от смесването на джаза с тогавашната популярна музика – “Rock”. Многократно критикуван и не признаван от някой, от най-големите джаз музиканти, Джаз-рока поставя основите на стилове, като “Funk-Jazz, Pop-jazz, Metal-Jazz, Jazz-Hop (Hip-Hop + Jazz) и насърчава джаз музиканти да не пренебрегват “mainstream” музиката. “The Jazz-Rock Experiment” е младежка джаз формация, композираща и аранжираща в “фюжън” стилът. Звукът на групата се отличава с изключителна енергичност и свобода на музицирането.
Jazz Club В Джаза
20:30 часа
05 януари
Йоцов и Ножаров в Комеди Клуб Пловдив | 5.01
Комеди Клуб Пловдив е мястото за стендъп комедия.
Васил Ножаров, Емо Йоцов и Георги Стоянов ще те накарат да се смееш до сълзи в едно страхотно шоу.
The Comedy Club Plovdiv
19:00 часа
21:00 часа
MILONGA SIN NOMBRE
За всички почитатели на Аржентинското танго в Пловдив
В духа на класическите милонги в Буенос Айрес
Неделя – 5 януари 2025
19:00 – 20:00 урок по танго за всички нива, включително и опитващи за първи път
20:00 до 23:30 ч. – милонга
Музика подбрана от: DJ Elias – Илия Четроков
Вход: 7 лева (заплаща се на бара, включва и участие в урока)
На милонгата се спазват класическите правила:
– поканата за танц се извършва с cabeceo
– движението на двойките по дансинга се извършва при спазване на рондата, не са приемливи хаотични движения, движение в противоположна посока на рондата и пресичане през дансинга.
Дрескод – елегантен
Bee Bop Café
19:00 часа
Останалите събития може да проследите в дигиталния пътеводител под тепетата Lost in Plovdiv
2 коментари
jackpot capital casino
References:
http://www.aionesight.com/gladisstoltz2
See the „No Cap“ section above for a extra detail on how they’re a extra in-depth match
to our personal natural peptides and have improved bioavaiability.
• ACTH is released beneath circumstances of stress will increase cortisol manufacturing from
the adrenal glands. By modulating cytokines, irritation is lowered and a cascade of improvements
may finish up (even fewer stomach ulcers).
KPV helps by modulating immune responses and decreasing inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract.
PeptideGurus is proud to support this analysis by offering high-quality
peptides and production tools. Our small-scale peptide production line
bundle and fully computerized inspection machine are designed to facilitate peptide synthesis
and quality assurance, empowering researchers in their quest for
model new remedies. Sure, it’s usually studied together with other peptides
like BPC-157 as a end result of their complementary results.
Analysis on these mixtures is focused on enhancing therapeutic and anti-inflammatory responses.
As analysis on peptide-based therapies for irritation and tissue restore continues to expand, guaranteeing high-quality peptide sourcing is crucial for accurate and reproducible
examine results. Tydes offers rigorously examined, research-grade KPV peptides, offering verified purity, stability, and consistency to support
scientific developments in inflammation and regenerative drugs.
As A End Result Of of these properties, KPV has been explored for
its function in inflammatory bowel illness (IBD), skin regeneration, and
immune steadiness research.
Your liver handles it easily since it’s just three pure
amino acids. Mouse studies present it lowers colon cancer threat by 40% in high-inflammation circumstances.
Essential for athletes utilizing different performance aids that increase oxidative stress.
The primary distinction between these two is the origin of their compounds.
Seamlessly incorporating KPV peptide inside these foundational practices will improve its potential benefits while promoting a sustainable lifestyle.
At the age of 60, I look and feel better than I ever have in my entire life!
Switching my health program and hormone substitute therapy regimen over to
Genemedics was one of the best selections I’ve ever made in my
life! Genemedics and Dr George have significantly improved my high quality of life and in addition dramatically
improved my total health. By following the following tips, researchers can get essentially the
most out of KPV peptide remedy and their analysis journey.
In addition, these KPV-loaded NPs seem like nontoxic and biocompatible with intestinal cells.
„…treatment with KPV led to earlier recovery and significantly stronger regain of physique weight. Histologically, inflammatory infiltrates had been considerably reduced in KPV-treated mice, which was confirmed by the significant discount of MPO exercise in colonic tissue after KPV therapy. Given its significant antimicrobial properties, KPV is actively researched for managing infections resistant to traditional therapies. Research highlights KPV’s potential for managing inflammatory pores and skin issues corresponding to psoriasis, eczema, and atopic dermatitis. Research constantly report substantial improvements in skin irritation, barrier integrity, and symptom reduction, reinforcing its potential as a sturdy therapeutic option in dermatological follow.
VIP is a 28-amino-acid peptide primarily produced within the hypothalamus. Finally, the concurrently pro-inflammatory and anti inflammatory pathways can each be triggered by LL-37. Many more studies later, KPV was concluded to „exert an identical or much more pronounced anti‐inflammatory activity as full‐length α‐MSH.“ Structural mind abnormalities are often seen in these with inflammatory conditions similar to Mildew Sickness, so this is a great cross-over. So, whether you have already embarked on a therapy protocol, are halfway through one, or are simply starting your journey to recovery, Peptide Therapy is a promising addition to your remedy plan.
KPV is a potent derivative of the α-MSH molecule, specifically known for its anti-inflammatory capabilities. While KPV and α-MSH sort out irritation, they do so through completely different pathways. The distinction lies in how each compound influences cellular mechanisms. An extensive resource that has gathered numerous research on the advantages of KPV is a collection derived from α-MSH analysis. This compilation consists of 97 studies exploring the various potential advantages of KPV, corresponding to its protective results in opposition to stroke and nerve harm.
For 4 days, rabbits have been handled with KPV 1, 5 or 10 mg/ml (30 micros), two every day drops. Inside sixty hours, the corneas of all subjects handled with KPV were utterly re-epithelized, whereas none in the placebo group confirmed signs of therapeutic [10]. Studies have noted that KPV’s wound therapeutic properties attenuate and even remove blisters, cracks or crevices. Researchers noticed the upregulation of a-MSH and its receptor in murine cutaneous wound therapeutic, human burn wounds, and hypertrophic scars [7]. In addition, KPV has been reported to suppress irritation in bronchial epithelial cells by inflicting a dose-dependent inhibition of NFκB, IL8, and other inflammatory molecules [6].
References:
vxtube.net