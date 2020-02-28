АктуалноКриминалеНовиниСъдТемида

Четирима души изведоха от Басейнова дирекция в Пловдив

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 09:42ч, петък, 28 февруари, 2020
799 142 Преди по-малко от минута

Очаква се главният прокурор да дойде на място

Преди минути бе изведен един служител от сградата на Басейнова дирекция – Източнобеломорски район в Пловдив от силите на реда. Мъжът бе качен в бус на полицията, по подобие на директорката Цветелина Кънева, която бе арестувана в понеделник. Още три жени също бяха изведени от дирекцията.

Кръстовището на улиците „Янко Сакъзов“ и „Жан Жорес“ е блокирано от автомобили на органите на реда.

Очаква се главният прокурор Иван Гешев да дойде на място.

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 09:42ч, петък, 28 февруари, 2020
799 142 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

799 коментари

  2. п»їLately, I found a helpful report regarding generic pills from India. It details CDSCO regulations when buying antibiotics. If anyone wants reliable shipping to USA, take a look: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# best online pharmacy india. Worth a read.

    Отговор

  6. п»їRecently, I came across a great page concerning Indian Pharmacy exports. It covers the manufacturing standards when buying antibiotics. In case you need cheaper alternatives, go here: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# п»їlegitimate online pharmacies india. Worth a read.

    Отговор

  7. п»їTo be honest, I stumbled upon a useful guide concerning ordering meds from India. It explains the manufacturing standards for generic meds. In case you need cheaper alternatives, take a look: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# online shopping pharmacy india. Good info.

    Отговор

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина