Четирима души изведоха от Басейнова дирекция в Пловдив

Очаква се главният прокурор да дойде на място

Преди минути бе изведен един служител от сградата на Басейнова дирекция – Източнобеломорски район в Пловдив от силите на реда. Мъжът бе качен в бус на полицията, по подобие на директорката Цветелина Кънева, която бе арестувана в понеделник. Още три жени също бяха изведени от дирекцията.

Кръстовището на улиците „Янко Сакъзов“ и „Жан Жорес“ е блокирано от автомобили на органите на реда.

Очаква се главният прокурор Иван Гешев да дойде на място.

