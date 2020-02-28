Четирима души изведоха от Басейнова дирекция в Пловдив

Очаква се главният прокурор да дойде на място
Преди минути бе изведен един служител от сградата на Басейнова дирекция – Източнобеломорски район в Пловдив от силите на реда. Мъжът бе качен в бус на полицията, по подобие на директорката Цветелина Кънева, която бе арестувана в понеделник. Още три жени също бяха изведени от дирекцията.
Кръстовището на улиците „Янко Сакъзов“ и „Жан Жорес“ е блокирано от автомобили на органите на реда.
Очаква се главният прокурор Иван Гешев да дойде на място.
