АктуалноИзпод тепетоМненияНовини

Пловдив е в ТОП класация на „New York Post“

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 12:06ч, понеделник, 17 декември, 2018
477 125 1 минута

Градът е нареден между най-добрите туристически дестинации от всички континенти

Пловдив отново попадна в класация за най-добрите туристически дестинации на престижно издание. Градът е акцент в статия на „New York Post“, след като миналата седмица бе рекламиран и от “CNN Travel”.  Пловдив e описан като една от Европейските столици на културата за 2019 година и е нареден между най-добрите дестинации от всички континенти.

„Живописният Пловдив е вторият по големина в България град и в историята му е останал отпечатък от управлението на почти всяка империя от древността – през персите до римляните и турците. Сега празнува своята година в светлината на прожекторите с около 500 фестивали, изложби, представления, шоу-програми и други събития не само в града, но и в целия Южен централен регион на България“, разказва престижното издание.

С богатата си програма за наближаващата 2019 година, когато Пловдив ще е Европейска столица на културата, градът все по-често попада във фокуса на международните медии като топ туристическа дестинация.

 

Тагове
Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 12:06ч, понеделник, 17 декември, 2018
477 125 1 минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

477 коментари

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина