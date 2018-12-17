Пловдив е в ТОП класация на „New York Post“
Градът е нареден между най-добрите туристически дестинации от всички континенти
Пловдив отново попадна в класация за най-добрите туристически дестинации на престижно издание. Градът е акцент в статия на „New York Post“, след като миналата седмица бе рекламиран и от “CNN Travel”. Пловдив e описан като една от Европейските столици на културата за 2019 година и е нареден между най-добрите дестинации от всички континенти.
„Живописният Пловдив е вторият по големина в България град и в историята му е останал отпечатък от управлението на почти всяка империя от древността – през персите до римляните и турците. Сега празнува своята година в светлината на прожекторите с около 500 фестивали, изложби, представления, шоу-програми и други събития не само в града, но и в целия Южен централен регион на България“, разказва престижното издание.
С богатата си програма за наближаващата 2019 година, когато Пловдив ще е Европейска столица на културата, градът все по-често попада във фокуса на международните медии като топ туристическа дестинация.
