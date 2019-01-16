Георги Василевски: Да живее свободен Пловдив!
Учителят по история в Националната Търговска гимназия под тепатата е роден и израсъл на улицата, носеща името на освободителя на града от петвековното робство
„Този ден е дълбоко в мен, като част от това, което човек съхранява дълго, дълго докато е паметен и жив“, сподели в словото си пред паметника на кап. Бураго той, по повод 141 години от Освобождението на Пловдив (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)
Таня Грозданова
Датата 16 януари 1878-ма е записана със златни букви в историята на Древния и вечен град – Европейска столица на културата. Преди 141 години в полето и около тепетата оставят костите си 225 руски войници и офицери. Освобождението дава път за развитието и модерни на града, каза водещият на възпоменателно тържествено честване пред паметника на Капитан Бураго в Дондуковата градина на Пловдив Златко Павлов и даде думата на учителя по история в Националната Търговска гимназия под тепетата Георги Василевски.
Той припомни историческите факти около Освобождението на града.
„Пловдивчани дават скъпи жертви. В нов пристъп на жестокост от затвора Таш копю са изведени и избити 123-ма български борци за свобода и са избити безжалостно в местността Остромила. Сред тях е и знаменития училищен благодетел и воевода Душо Хаджидеков. В следващите два дни край селата Брестник, Марково, Белащица и Брестовица ставата тжеки сражения, в които оттеглилите се турски войски са разбити. След тези боеве османската армия се разпада и бяга без ред към Беломорието. Така с успеха при освобождаването на Пловдив руската армия решава важният за крайния изход на войната въпрос да не се позволи на противника да се организира и да отбранява Одрин. Две седмици по-късно се подписва Одринското примирие и идва ред на дипломацията и политиците.“
Учителят сподели и нещо лично за пръв път на подобно събитие. Аз съм роден съвсем наблизо – на ул. „Бураго“. Израснал съм там и това име за мене се е превърнало в нещо, което ме кара да се чувствам като в свои води. Всичко това е дълбоко в мен, като част от онова, което човек съхранява дълго, дълго докато е паметен и жив.
„Но ако излезем от сферата на индивидуалните сантименти , или по-скоро заедно, с тях на ден като днешния трябва да си даваме сметка за ценността на свободата, за нуждата да я пазим и отстояваме непрекъснато и нито за миг да не я възприемаме като даденост. Бог да прости падналите за нашето Освобождение, а ние ще ги тачим в паметта си. Да живее свободен Пловдив! Да живее свободна България!“- заключи даскал Василевски.
В официалната церемония участваха почетна рота, венценосци и военен духов оркестър. Венци и цветя пред паметника на капитан Бураго поднесоха: зам.-кметове, районни кметове и представители от общинската администрация, представители на Областната администрация, председателя на Общински съвет – Пловдив, общински съветници, Командването на Пловдивския гарнизон, представители на армията, представители на българската православна църква, политически, обществени организации и граждани.
Един коментар
