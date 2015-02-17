Апокалиптика се завръщат на Античния след 16 години
Още две световни банди идват в Пловдив за петото издание на Sounds of The Ages
Апокалиптика се завръщат на Античния театър 16 години след историческия си концерт на древната сцена. Новината дойде от организаторите на музикалния форум Sounds of The Ages- Тангра Мега Рок. Звездната финландска формация ще излезе отново пред пловдивска публика на 18 септември,за да открие петото издание на фестивала. Който тази година ще продължи три или четири дни. В момента се водят преговори с още няколко световни банди, очаква се те да бъдат финализирани до няколко седмици.
Апокалиптика ще представят на Античния новия си осми поред алубм Shadowmaker. Тавата излиза на 17 април и праща групата в графата Голямото добро утро в световната сцена. Проектът е продуциран от Ник Раскулинез, работил с FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES и MASTODON. Апокалиптичните ще кацнат под тепетата директно от Чикаго, където ще завърши американското им турне. Те склониха на нашите молби и сбиха с три дни програмата си в Щатите, издаде двигателят на Sounds of The Ages Васил Върбанов. Той подчерта, че концертът на финландците не е случаен- той ще е своеобразен мост между Месеца на културата през 99-та и вече извоюваната от града ни титла Европейска столица на културата.
Върбанов припомни, че това е поредното голямо име, станало част от пловдивския форум. Той бе открит преди пет години от Таря Турунен и Майк Терана.След това тук бяха ФИШ и ANATHEMA, ASIA, а миналата година на Античния заедно с филхармонията забиха PARADISE LOST. DVD-то от концерта на британците излиза през ноември и ще е допълнителна добавена стойност към самия фестивал, тъй като Античният театър вече трайно се позиционира на картата на световния рок.
Билетите за концерта на Апокалиптика ще бъдат пуснати в продажба още другата седмица. Все още се уточняват цените, но те отново ще бъдат далеч под традиционните за концертния живот у нас.
